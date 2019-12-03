Prosecutor to announce charges in Detroit officer’s slaying Charges are expected to be announced in the fatal shooting of one Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they investigated a home invasion complaint

Charges are expected to be announced in the fatal shooting of one Detroit police officer and the wounding of another as they investigated a home invasion complaint.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy says a decision is expected Tuesday in the Nov. 20 slaying of Officer Rasheen McClain on the city’s west side. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was shot in the leg.

Authorities say shots were fired at McClain, Batoum-Bisse and two other officers as they were searching the house. A 28-year-old man was shot in the arm by other officers as he fled the home and was arrested a block away.

Police Chief James Craig has said the suspect may be connected to several earlier shootings, including the fatal shooting of a 31-year-old man on Detroit’s east side.