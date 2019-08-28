Prosecutor: Student with guns in dorm studied mass shootings

A North Carolina university student arrested with guns and ammunition in his dorm room had studied mass shootings and was making plans to kill his roommate and himself if he didn't get into a fraternity, prosecutors said Wednesday.

A High Point Police Department statement said officers responded Tuesday to reports of a student with two firearms and ammunition in a High Point University dorm. University officials said another student reported him.

The police news release said Paul A. Steber, a 19-year-old freshman from Boston, was charged with two felony counts of having a gun on campus and a charge of making threats of mass violence.

High Point University issued a statement saying there was no immediate campus threat. No one was hurt.

A prosecutor with the district attorney's office said in court that Steber had been watching videos about mass shootings to learn about carrying out a mass shooting. The prosecutor said that he had bought the guns within the past week, and that he planned to shoot himself and his roommate if Steber didn't get into a fraternity and the roommate did.

Police said the case underscores the importance of reporting suspicious activity to prevent violence.

"This incident illustrates the importance of the public reporting suspicious activity to authorities," the police statement said. "Information from the public is often the critical first step in preventing acts of mass violence."

Prosecutors said Steber didn't appear to have any criminal history.

The court set his bond on the firearms charges at $2 million.

His father, who came down from Massachusetts, sat in court for the brief hearing where Steber appeared via video link.

"This is any parent's worst nightmare," defense attorney John Bryson said in court. "He's obviously very concerned about his son."

Bryson declined further comment in an email after the hearing.

