Prosecutors: Man held in 1979 killing is suspected of others

This undated photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office shows Charles Gary Sullivan, 73, of Flagstaff, Ariz., following his booking on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, into the Washoe County Jail in Reno. The auto dealer from Arizona is expected to plead not guilty in Reno in the cold-case killing of a California woman more than 40 years ago. Defense attorney David Houston said Monday, Nov. 18, he intends on Tuesday to challenge DNA evidence that prosecutors say leads to Sullivan. (Washoe County Sheriff's Office via AP) The Associated Press

Prosecutors are branding an Arizona man a serial killer in a bid to persuade a Nevada judge to deny him bail until his trial in the killing of a California woman more than 40 years ago.

Defense attorney David Houston says 73-year-old Charles Gary Sullivan will plead not guilty Tuesday and challenge DNA evidence that prosecutors say ties him to the 1979 bludgeoning death of 20-year-old Julia Woodward outside Reno.

Sullivan was arrested in August in Flagstaff, Arizona. He had been convicted of a 2007 sex attack on a woman in Northern California.

A filing this month by prosecutors calls Sullivan a suspect in the slayings of two other Reno-area women: a 23-year-old in 1979 and a 17-year-old in 1978.

He’s not charged in those cases.