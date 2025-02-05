Providence and nurses at 8 Oregon hospitals reach tentative agreement after 26 days of strike

Providence and nurses at its eight Oregon hospitals have reached a tentative agreement after 26 days of strike

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Providence and nurses at its eight Oregon hospitals have reached a tentative agreement after 26 days of strike, in what the state's nurses union has described as the largest health care strike in state history.

Most of the 5,000 on strike were nurses, but dozens of doctors at a Portland hospital and at six women's health clinics also participated. The strike came after more than a year of negotiations failed to produce an agreement over wages, benefits and staffing levels.

Key provisions of the tentative agreement with hospital nurses include wage increases and automatic penalty pay for missed breaks or lunch, the Oregon Nurses Association union said in a news release late Tuesday. It came after a week of in-person mediation requested by Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek.

Ratification votes will begin Thursday, the union said. Nurses will remain on strike during the vote and return to work if the agreement is ratified.

“Providence is grateful for the tireless work done by everyone involved in this process,” the hospital system said in a news release late Tuesday, adding that it was also grateful for those who worked in its hospitals during the strike. Providence recruited 2,000 temporary nurses to care for hospital patients during the strike.

The Oregon Nurses Association said it won't provide further comment until after the ratification vote closes.

Providence said it's still bargaining with hospital doctors at Providence St. Vincent in Portland.

Meanwhile, doctors, nurses and providers at the women’s health clinics ratified their tentative agreement on Tuesday, and will return to work starting Thursday, Providence said.