2 public workers shot repairing sewer main in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Two public workers repairing a sewer main in South Carolina were shot by a man who also fired on a deputy Thursday, authorities said.

The man walked up to the workers near Cleveland Park in Spartanburg about 3 p.m., asked them what they were doing, then started shooting, Spartanburg Water spokeswoman Jennifer Candler told news outlets.

Candler did not release any information on the conditions of the workers.

A Spartanburg County deputy also was shot by the man, but Sheriff Chuck Wright told news outlets that the officer is all right. He did not give any other details about the shooting or whether they have a suspect.

Local TV coverage showed dozens of police vehicles in a neighborhood near the park Thursday afternoon.