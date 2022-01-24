6 puppies stolen from Virginia pet salon; 2 still missing

Another newborn husky stolen from a Virginia pet salon with five others has become the latest to be reunited with its mother, but the dogs' owner says two more are still missing

HAMPTON, Va. -- Another newborn husky from a litter of six that was stolen from a Virginia pet salon has been recovered, but the dogs’ owner said two puppies still remain missing and need to be reunited with their mother.

Bandi Murdock, owneer of the dogs and the Critter Cleaners pet salon in Hampton, Virginia, said the female puppy returned Sunday was the fourth recovered, the Virginian-Pilot reported. The six puppies were stolen from the business early Friday, and three were found earlier.

Hampton police announced Saturday that a homeless man had been charged with breaking into Critter Cleaners, animal larceny and other crimes in connection with the theft of the puppies, each about 2 weeks old.

Officers and the business owner said someone entered through a window and took money and the puppies early Friday. Surveillance video showed a man fixing himself a meal, showering in the dog bathing area, watching TV and ransacking the shop before ripping the security cameras out, Murdock said.

On Sunday, a woman contacted police to report that her boyfriend bought one of the puppies and that she wanted to return it to the owners, Murdock said. Officers meet the woman and Animal Control checked the puppy. Murdock said she and her husband gave the woman a $100 reward and then rushed the puppy to her mother, Nala.

Three other puppies were recovered earlier, two of them found by police in the home of an acquaintance of the suspect and a third returned by a woman who said she bought that puppy for $100, according to Murdock. She said she reimbursed that woman, too.

“Everybody’s doing great,” Murdock said of the four recovered puppies and their mother. “They were all very hungry, but they’re all doing good.”

She is seeking the return of the last two puppies, saying it's critical of them to be nursed by their mother until they are at least four weeks old. Anyone with information about the remaining two puppies is asked to contact Hampton police.