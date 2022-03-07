Pygmy sperm whale euthanized after Malibu beach stranding

Officials say an injured pygmy sperm whale that was found stranded on a Southern California beach had to be euthanized

MALIBU, Calif. -- An injured pygmy sperm whale found on Malibu's Surfrider Beach had to be euthanized, a rescue organization said.

Lifeguards and county firefighters responded to the report of the whale stranding around 4:40 p.m. Sunday, lifeguards said in a social media post.

Photos showed the small mammal had bloody scratches. The whale was placed in a truck and taken to the California Wildlife Center rescue organization.

The organization said in a statement to KCBS-TV that the whale was in poor health, had many injuries from hitting rocks at low tide and was euthanized to prevent more suffering.

Pygmy sperm whales are up to 11.5 feet long (3.5 meters) and weigh up to 1,000 pounds (454 kilograms), according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.