Railroad employee working on tracks hit, killed by train

A commuter railroad worker in Philadelphia has been fatally struck by a train while doing work on the tracks.

Police say it happened Monday night at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's Erie Station on the Broad Street Line.

Workers with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Philadelphia to investigate.

Police say 54-year-old Darren Monroe was hit by an oncoming train when he fell backward. He later died.

Jim Southworth, an investigator with the NTSB, says another other worker was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

He says investigators will look at everything from video cameras in the train to what type of warning systems are in place.

He says there are four sets of operating tracks at the station where the worker died.