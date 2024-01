FILE - Tampa Bay Rays' Wander Franco looks on during a baseball game on Aug. 13, 2023, in St. Petersburg, Fla. Franco was arrested Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in the Dominican Republic after being interviewed by prosecutors investigating him for an alleged relationship with a minor, according to an official in the Puerto Plata province prosecutor's office. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)

The Associated Press