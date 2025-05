Reproductive rights advocates sue Arizona over laws regulating abortion

Reproductive rights advocates are suing Arizona to unravel several laws regulating abortion access in the state

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering more than 800,000 petition signatures to the state Capitol to get abortion rights on the November general election ballot, July 3, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering more than 800,000 petition signatures to the state Capitol to get abortion rights on the November general election ballot, July 3, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering more than 800,000 petition signatures to the state Capitol to get abortion rights on the November general election ballot, July 3, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

FILE - Arizona abortion-rights supporters gather for a news conference prior to delivering more than 800,000 petition signatures to the state Capitol to get abortion rights on the November general election ballot, July 3, 2024, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

PHOENIX -- Reproductive rights advocates sued Arizona on Thursday to unravel several laws regulating abortion in the state.

The lawsuit was filed by two providers in the state and the Arizona Medical Association. It comes more than six months after voters enshrined in the state constitution access to abortions up to fetal viability, which is the point at which a fetus can survive outside of the uterus.

The advocates are seeking to undo laws including those that bar abortions sought based on genetic abnormalities, require informed consent in-person at least 24 hours before the procedure and offer an opportunity to view the ultrasound, and prohibit abortion medication delivered by mail and the use of tele-health for abortion care.

“These stigmatizing and medically unnecessary abortion restrictions violate the right to reproductive freedom established by Arizona voters last November, and it’s time for them to go,” Rebecca Chan, staff attorney for the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said in a statement. “Arizonans are perfectly capable of making decisions about their own reproductive futures."

The state attorney general's office is reviewing the complaint, and an agency spokesperson noted that state law should be in line with the amendment approved by voters last November. Arizona was one of a handful of states that passed ballot measures in the 2024 general election enshrining the right to abortion to their state constitutions.

Earlier this year, an Arizona judge blocked the state's 15-week abortion ban.

Peter Gentala, president of Center for Arizona Policy, a socially conservative nonprofit, said it is too early to determine if the organization will intervene in the lawsuit.

“Women’s health is important and this lawsuit reflects an agenda to maximize abortion in Arizona and that comes at a cost to women’s health,” he said.