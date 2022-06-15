Retail sales fall 0.3% in May from June as surging inflation crimps spending on non-essentials

Retail sales fall 0.3% in May from June as surging inflation crimps spending on non-essentials

ByThe Associated Press
June 15, 2022, 8:33 AM

NEW YORK -- Retail sales fall 0.3% in May from June as surging inflation crimps spending on non-essentials.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events