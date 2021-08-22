Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

The Rev. Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19

August 22, 2021, 12:30 AM
1 min read

CHICAGO -- The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday.

Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago.

“Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson's nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition.

“There are no further updates at this time," the statement said. "We will provide updates as they become available.”

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights.

Despite having been diagnosed for Parkinson’s disease, Jackson has remained active, and has advocated for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive. Earlier this month, he was arrested outside the U.S. Capitol during a demonstration calling for Congress to end the filibuster in order to support voting rights.

Top Stories

Henri live updates: New York declares state of emergency, braces for landfall

27 minutes ago

Rev. Jesse Jackson, wife Jacqueline hospitalized for COVID

25 minutes ago

Florida gives school districts 48 hours to reverse mask mandates or lose funding

Aug 20, 5:16 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Jesse Jackson hospitalized with virus

1 hour ago

State officials and schools grapple with mask mandates

Aug 21, 1:12 PM

Top Stories

State officials and schools grapple with mask mandates

Aug 21, 1:12 PM

President Joe Biden talks strategy as situation in Afghanistan remains dire

Aug 21, 10:43 AM

Kentucky gov suffers legal defeat in combating COVID surge

3 hours ago

Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before your turn

Aug 21, 11:16 AM

Fact-checking President Biden's claims on Afghanistan crisis

Aug 21, 12:27 AM

Top Stories

State officials and schools grapple with mask mandates

Aug 21, 1:12 PM

President Joe Biden talks strategy as situation in Afghanistan remains dire

Aug 21, 10:43 AM

Kentucky gov suffers legal defeat in combating COVID surge

3 hours ago

Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before your turn

Aug 21, 11:16 AM

Fact-checking President Biden's claims on Afghanistan crisis

Aug 21, 12:27 AM

Top Stories

State officials and schools grapple with mask mandates

Aug 21, 1:12 PM

Why you shouldn't rush to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot before your turn

Aug 21, 11:16 AM

President Joe Biden talks strategy as situation in Afghanistan remains dire

Aug 21, 10:43 AM

Fact-checking President Biden's claims on Afghanistan crisis

Aug 21, 12:27 AM

President Biden answers press questions on Afghanistan

Aug 20, 3:07 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events