Review: Former Columbus Zoo executives misspent $630K

Trustees of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Friday that financial abuses by four former executives cost the institution more than $630,000

August 20, 2021, 9:12 PM
2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Trustees of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium said Friday that financial abuses by four former executives cost the institution more than $630,000, a new detail in the scandal that has marred the reputation of one of the nation’s largest zoos.

A forensic analysis ordered by the zoo’s board of trustees showed money collected through a zoo levy that pays for animal care not was involved, however.

The review was ordered after a Columbus Dispatch investigation showed apparent improprieties by the zoo’s then-chief executive and chief financial officers, including misuse of zoo properties and sports tickets.

The review ordered by trustees found a former marketing vice president and purchasing director also were involved.

The full review, conducted by Plante Moran and overseen by Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, was delivered to key state, county and city officials and to the Ohio Ethics Commission on Friday. It will be released to the public Saturday.

In highlights released Friday, the zoo said former president and CEO Tom Stalf was responsible for $423,000 of the losses, while former CFO Greg Bell was responsible for $139,000. Peter Fingerhut, then-vice president of marketing, was responsible for $57,000, while former director of purchasing Tracy Murname was responsible for $13,000.

“We trusted these individuals with the privilege to lead this singularly outstanding organization, and they shattered that trust,” board chairman Keith Shumate said in a statement.

He said the board and new leadership team will take immediate action to restore public trust. Trustees are reviewing recommendations made as part of the review.

Top Stories

On Location: August 20, 2021

Aug 20, 10:01 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Texas lt. gov. claims unvaccinated Black people driving spike

42 minutes ago

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

Afghanistan updates: Biden vows to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies

23 minutes ago

The story of Britney Spears

Jun 25, 1:15 PM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

AP urges DeSantis to end harassing tweets aimed at reporter

2 hours ago

American thwarted on trip to Kabul airport said he may wait for commercial flight

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri could be 1st hurricane to make New England landfall since 1991

Aug 20, 12:46 PM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

AP urges DeSantis to end harassing tweets aimed at reporter

2 hours ago

American thwarted on trip to Kabul airport said he may wait for commercial flight

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Henri could be 1st hurricane to make New England landfall since 1991

Aug 20, 12:46 PM

Top Stories

Stranded American in Afghanistan: ‘The airport is very dangerous’

Aug 19, 10:15 PM

Full transcript of ABC News' George Stephanopoulos' interview with President Biden

Aug 19, 7:33 AM

EXCLUSIVE: Biden remarks on Afghanistan exit

Aug 18, 4:20 PM

No purpose for US to be in Afghanistan any longer: Biden

3 hours ago

Bomb suspect surrenders outside Capitol

Aug 19, 6:04 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events