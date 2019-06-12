Review: Maryland medical board deals lacked approval

An independent review says contracts awarded to a Maryland medical system's board members were not competitively bid, and there was a "pattern by management" of making decisions without full board approval.

The report by Nygren Consulting was released Wednesday by the University of Maryland Medical System. The California company was hired to conduct the examination after a scandal involving self-dealing among board members that led to the resignation of Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh .

Between 2010 and 2018, UMMS agreed to pay $500,000 to Pugh for her self-published children's books. The report says board management didn't present the book purchases to the board or any committee for prior approval. The report says former board CEO Robert Chrencik agreed to enter into an agreement with Pugh without consent of the board.