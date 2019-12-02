Review of Tennessee juvenile facility escape underway Several staff members at a juvenile detention center in Tennessee have been placed on leave while a juvenile court reviews the escape of four teenagers

News outlets report Davidson County Juvenile Court Administrator Kathryn Sinback said in a statement Monday that “critical oversights” by multiple staff members at the Nashville center allowed the escape to happen Saturday night.

Two of the teens, ages 16 and 17, are charged in separate slayings. One death involved Nashville musician Kyle Yorlets, who was found dead in February. The other two escapees, ages 15 and 17, face armed robbery charges.

Sinback said a supervisor asked the four to clean an area. Sinback said they got on an elevator when the supervisor left to check on a fight in another part of the building and were able to flee.