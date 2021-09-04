River closes after California family dies nearby

The mysterious deaths of a Northern California family of hikers and their dog have led federal officials to close 28 miles along the Merced River

September 4, 2021, 7:40 PM
2 min read

SAN FRANCISCO -- The mysterious deaths of a Northern California family of hikers and their dog have led federal officials to close 28 miles along the Merced River, where high levels of toxic algae were detected.

The Bureau of Land Management closed campgrounds and recreation areas along the river, between the towns of Briceburg and Bagby, Friday after receiving test results of water samples downstream from where the family died.

Algal blooms can form in waterways that are shallow and warm.

“These algal blooms can produce toxins that can make people and pets extremely sick," Elizabeth Meyer-Shields, a BLM field manager, said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor for the algae’s presence and look forward to when the public can safely recreate in the Merced River.”

The bodies of John Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter, Miju, and their dog were found on Aug. 17 on a hiking trail close to the river in the Sierra National Forest. A family friend had reported them missing.

A cause of death has not been determined, and investigators are considering whether toxic algae blooms or other hazards may have contributed to the deaths.

Toxicology reports are still pending, and investigators have ruled out any weapons being used or dangerous gases from a mine along the trail.

On Tuesday, forest officials had closed access to trails in the area due to “unknown hazards.”

Closure to the Merced River's recreation areas will stay in effect until Sept. 17.

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

COVID-19 live updates: Popular music festival to continue with restrictions in place

2 hours ago

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

2 hours ago

Democrats hope to win big after redistricting in Pennsylvania

Nov 06, 10:46 PM

Top Stories

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

2 hours ago

From coast to coast, first responders answer calls from storm’s destruction

Sep 03, 9:31 PM

'We do not have to stay silent': Afghan women vow to resist Taliban

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Taliban special forces bring abrupt end to women's protest

2 hours ago

From coast to coast, first responders answer calls from storm’s destruction

Sep 03, 9:31 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Top Stories

Taliban parades US military equipment through streets of Afghanistan

Sep 02, 10:00 AM

Pete Buttigieg, husband introduce their 2 new babies in family photo

Sep 04, 12:28 PM

Death toll rises as Northeast reels from historic storm

Sep 03, 9:23 PM

Deadly flooding calls attention to illegal basement apartments

Sep 03, 5:27 PM

From coast to coast, first responders answer calls from storm’s destruction

Sep 03, 9:31 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events