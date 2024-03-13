Elections Today
State
Dem
Rep
State
Dem
Rep
Dems Abroad
Georgia
Hawaii
Mississippi
Northern Marianas
Washington
Polls Open
Pending
Projected
A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit has exploded after takeoff
A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit has exploded after takeoff
ByThe Associated Press
March 12, 2024, 10:54 PM
TOKYO -- A rocket touted as Japan’s first from the private sector to go into orbit has exploded after takeoff.