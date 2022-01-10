Search finished at Harmony Montgomery's last-known residence

Police have finished their search of the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery as they investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5, but was not reported missing until late last year

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- Police finished their search of the last known residence of Harmony Montgomery on Monday as they investigate the disappearance of the New Hampshire girl, who vanished in 2019 at age 5, but was not reported missing until late last year.

Police searched the Manchester property once at end of last year, and then again for three days, starting Saturday.

The attorney general's office said in a news release Monday that no additional information will be released at this time, “due to the ongoing investigation."

Harmony’s father and stepmother have been arrested on charges related to her well-being.

Adam Montgomery, 31, was charged with counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody. Kayla Montgomery, 31, was charged with welfare fraud on suspicion of obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony at a time when the girl was not living with Kayla and Adam.

The two have pleaded not guilty.

Police are still requesting help from the public in locating Harmony. Anyone with information can call 603-203-6060, he said. Manchester police have also said a reward for information that helps find Harmony has also grown to $94,000. Harmony's great-uncle also started a fundraising effort.