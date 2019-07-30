Search party volunteer with drone finds missing Maryland man

A Maryland man who was missing for five days has been found severely injured in the woods with the help of a search party volunteer using his drone.

Julian Bustos confirmed to WTTG he was using his personal drone to search for 44-year-old Jason Blake Mabee when he spotted him in a densely wooded area near Columbia. Bustos is quoted as saying he was shocked when he found Mabee "just lying there."

Howard County Police stated in a release they think Mabee suffered an accidental fall. He was flown to a hospital with life-threatening injuries but has since been listed in fair condition.

Mabee's family filed a missing person report July 23, saying he was last seen around 3 a.m. and they were concerned due to recent health issues.