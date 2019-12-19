Search on for suspect after Florida police captain shot A manhunt is underway for an armed and dangerous suspect in Florida after authorities say he shot a police captain outside a grocery store

EUSTIS, Fla. -- A Florida police captain was shot outside a grocery store Thursday, prompting a manhunt for the suspect.

Captain Gary Winheim was at a nearby gas station when he reported hearing gun shots fired. He went to investigate and exchanged shots with another person in the grocery store parking lot, Eustis Police Officer Lauren Brown said during a news conference.

Authorities are still trying to piece together what happened, but said Winheim, a 10-year-veteran of the department, was alert and talking.

“He's fine,” she said.

He was airlifted to Orlando Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition. His wife was with him.

Brown said they're looking for 38-year-old Jayson Colvin of Altoona and described him as armed and dangerous with a lengthy rap sheet. Three other agencies joined in the search for Colvin.

The Orlando Sentinel reported that Winheim was in uniform but wasn’t wearing a body camera and didn’t have a dashcam in his patrol car.