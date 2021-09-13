Sept. 11 monument is defaced by vandals in South Carolina

Authorities in South Carolina say a large granite monument honoring 9-11 victims was defaced by vandals who spray-painted “Taliban" on it in two places

September 13, 2021, 1:41 PM
1 min read

GREENVILLE, S.C. -- A large granite monument honoring 9-11 victims was defaced by vandals who spray-painted “Taliban” on it in two places, authorities in South Carolina said.

The granite statue is made of two towers, each weighing 4,000 pounds with a light beam outside a Greenville County business, WYFF-TV reported.

Deputies were called to investigate the vandalism Sunday morning and the damage was cleaned up later that day, said Paul Nichols, founder and CEO of Upstate Granite Solutions. His granite company constructed the memorial, which is surrounded by 1,000 American flags, to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks on the U.S.

“This monument is meant to show the community how much we care and to offer our support to our military and our first responders and let people know there’s still something to believe in in America,” said Kelly Nichols of Upstate Granite Solutions.

Nichols said hundreds of people visited the memorial Saturday night.

Top Stories

FBI director warns of rise in domestic terrorism in congressional testimony

Mar 03, 7:22 AM

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

35 minutes ago

Man arrested with weapons near DNC headquarters: Capitol Police

44 minutes ago

Allegations fly as recall vote looms for California’s Newsom

Sep 13, 5:14 AM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 3:30 AM

California recall election comes down to the wire

Sep 12, 7:31 PM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Millions on Gulf Coast brace for Tropical Storm Nicholas

Sep 13, 7:20 AM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 3:30 AM

California recall election comes down to the wire

Sep 12, 7:31 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

Top Stories

Barrett concerned about public perception of Supreme Court

Sep 12, 10:25 PM

Capitol rally seeks to rewrite Jan. 6 by exalting rioters

Sep 13, 3:30 AM

'Roe v. Wade is dead in Texas' and soon rest of US, some experts say

Sep 12, 8:14 AM

California recall election comes down to the wire

Sep 12, 7:31 PM

Supreme Court Justice Breyer criticizes the court

Sep 10, 7:50 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events