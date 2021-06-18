Shark bites Florida man swimming near fishing line

Authorities say a shark bit a Florida man who was swimming near a fishing line 40 yards from the shore

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. -- A shark bit a Florida man who was swimming near a fishing line 40 yards from the shore.

Firefighters said the shark was apparently heading for the fishing line Thursday off Santa Rosa Beach, and possibly mistook the man for bait.

The fire district flew double red flags to warn other swimmers in the area. The shark is believed to be of 7 to 8 feet (2 meters) in length.