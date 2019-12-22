Shark reportedly bites surfer off Southern California coast The Coast Guard says a shark reportedly bit a surfer off the coast of Southern California

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. -- A shark reportedly bit a surfer Saturday afternoon off Southern California in a “truly terrifying situation,” the Coast Guard said.

The 37-year-old man had been surfing near Santa Rosa Island, one of the Channel Islands, during the attack, according to a news release.

A friend aboard a nearby boat applied a tourniquet to his leg and called the Coast Guard for help, the release stated. A helicopter crew flew the man to the Santa Barbara airport for treatment and he was in stable condition Saturday evening.

Coast Guard video footage posted on shows the man, wearing a full-body wetsuit, being hoisted up from the boat into the helicopter.

"This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” Coast Guard Lt. Benjamin McIntyre-Coble said in the release.