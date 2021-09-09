Sheriff: Navy officer accused of fatally shooting husband

Officials say a 34-year-old chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy is accused of locking her husband in their garage and fatally shooting him as he spoke to a 911 dispatcher

September 9, 2021, 6:41 PM
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 34-year-old chief petty officer at Naval Air Station Pensacola is accused of locking her husband in their garage and fatally shooting him as he spoke to a 911 dispatcher, officials said.

Bree Kuhn of Gulf Breeze was arrested Wednesday night and charged with first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Collin James Turner, 34. The couple's children were inside the house during the shooting.

“It’s just a sad case — a very sad case — of people arguing, and then, it gets to this point,” Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said during a news conference Thursday.

Johnson said the couple had argued about their children.

“He wanted to take the kids out of state, and she didn’t want to go,” Johnson said.

Deputies went to the home about 12:53 p.m. Wednesday after the couple got into a heated argument and Kuhn called 911. They found no evidence of a physical altercation and left.

A second call came in about 5 p.m.

“He called that time,” Johnson said. “Same thing — another argument.”

Responding deputies found nothing alarming and left again.

At 6:22 p.m., Turner called 911 again.

“While on the phone, he says that he’s locked in the garage,” Johnson said. “During the phone call with dispatch, you hear gunshots. He states, basically, ‘She just shot me.’ Then, you hear three more.”

When deputies arrived at the home four minutes later, they found Turner dead and Kuhn in a state of shock, the sheriff said.

“I can’t go into what she said or anything like that,” Johnson said. “But to put it the best way, I’d say (she was in) shock, probably. You’re a Navy chief one day, and the next day, you’re in jail.”

He said two children were placed in the custody of the Florida Department of Children and Families, while a third child was turned over to the biological father.

Kuhn was booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail. Jail records didn't list a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

