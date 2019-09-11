Sheriff won't release video in Minnesota livestreamed chase

A sheriff says he will not yet release squad car video of a police shooting that killed a man who livestreamed his chase by officers through two Minneapolis suburbs.

Hennepin County Sheriff David Hutchinson said in a statement Wednesday that releasing video of the shooting or other information before investigators have interviewed witnesses "may jeopardize the thoroughness of the investigation."

Police fatally shot 30-year-old Brian Quinones in Richfield on Saturday night after they say he failed to stop for a red light in Edina and wouldn't pull over. The city of Edina says Quinones "confronted officers with a knife."

Five police officers — three from Richfield and two from Edina — are on standard paid administrative leave. None of the officers were wearing body cameras, but both departments had squad car video.