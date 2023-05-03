Sheriff: Suspect in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors caught hiding in house under laundry (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the statement came from the FBI)

Sheriff: Suspect in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors caught hiding in house under laundry (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the statement came from the FBI)

ByThe Associated Press
May 2, 2023, 10:20 PM

CLEVELAND, Texas -- Sheriff: Suspect in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors caught hiding in house under laundry (CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert erroneously reported that the statement came from the FBI).

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events