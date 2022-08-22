Sheriff's deputies shot, wounded in southwest Oklahoma City

Authorities say two Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office deputies have been shot and wounded while serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Two Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office deputies were shot and wounded Monday while serving eviction papers at a home on the southwest side of Oklahoma City, authorities said.

One deputy was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, while the other was taken by ambulance, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Aaron Brilbeck said.

The two deputies were not identified, and there was no immediate update on their condition.

“We know the injuries are serious," Brilbeck said. “We're waiting to hear from the doctors how bad things are."

Sheriff Tommie Johnson said the two deputies were serving “lock-out papers," which is part of the eviction process, when one of the deputies went to the back door of the home and was shot. The second deputy was shot as he attempted to pull the first deputy to safety, Johnson said.

A possible suspect in the shooting was taken into custody following a short vehicle chase, said Oklahoma City police Sgt. Dillon Quirk. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Video from a news helicopter showed police chasing a pickup truck hauling a boat across the city to the entrance of Tinker Air Force Base, where the driver was taken into custody after he threw a rifle out the window and exited the truck with his hands raised.