Sheriff's deputy and woman killed in Colorado home shooting

Southern Colorado authorities say a woman and a sheriff’s deputy were fatally shot at a home over the weekend and that the suspected gunman was found dead inside the home

In this undated photo released by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is Deputy Andrew Peery. Authorities say a sheriff's deputy was shot and killed Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, while responding to a shooting in southern Colorado. Deputy Andrew Peery was a decorated member of the El Paso County Sheriff's Office SWAT team. (El Paso County Sheriff's Office via AP)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- A woman and a sheriff's deputy were fatally shot at a home in southern Colorado over the weekend and the suspected gunman was later found dead inside the home, authorities said Monday.

El Paso County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Peery, 39, was wounded Sunday after he arrived at the home in the community of Security-Widefield near Colorado Springs to investigate a report of a shooting along with two other law enforcement officers, Colorado Springs police said in a statement. John Paz, 33, fired at the officers, hitting Peery, and another sheriff's deputy returned fire, police said.

Officers found the body of the woman in the home's front yard, police said. Paz died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

Colorado Springs police, which is investigating the shooting, believe Paz also killed the woman. Her connection to Paz was still being investigated, spokesperson Jason Newton said.

People lined up on Sunday to honor Peery as a hearse carrying his remains drove from a hospital to the coroner's office.

Gov. Jared Polis expressed sympathy to the family of Peery, who was a decorated member of the sheriff department's SWAT team.

“My thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Deputy Peery and all our neighbors in law enforcement who put their lives at risk to serve others,” he said.