A shooting in Orlando has left at least 1 person dead and several injured, police say

ORLANDO -- At least one person is dead and several others were injured Wednesday night following a shooting in Orlando, Florida, police say.

At approximately 11:00 p.m. Orlando Police officers responded to the area of Iron Wedge Drive and South Lake Orlando in reference to several shots fired, WFTV reported. Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims including one deceased.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

“We are working to identify all victims and their conditions," police said. This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available."