Myrtle Beach shooting leaves 11 wounded, police fatally shoot 1

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- A shooting in the popular South Carolina tourist town of Myrtle Beach left 11 people wounded, and police fatally shot one person, authorities said.

Myrtle Beach officers responded to a disturbance involving multiple individuals Saturday night in which someone began firing a weapon. In a statement, the department said that “based on the immediate threat,” an officer then shot one person, who died from their injuries.

The person’s name wasn’t immediately released, and it wasn't clear whether they were a suspect. A telephone message left with Myrtle Beach police was referred to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, which didn't immediately return an email Sunday.

The department said 11 people who sustained injuries were receiving medical treatment.