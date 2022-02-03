At least 5 shot in Northern California attack at gas station

At least five people have reportedly been shot at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California and a suspect is under arrest

OROVILLE, Calif. -- At least five people were shot Wednesday night at a gas station and a Walmart store in Northern California before a suspect was arrested, Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said.

The Walmart is about a half-mile from the gas station.

A short time later, Reynolds reported that the suspect was in custody.

There was no immediate word on the conditions of the victims or a motive for the attack.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.