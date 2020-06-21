Remains identified as soldier stationed at Fort Hood, Texas Skeletal remains found in Killeen, Texas, have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma missing from Fort Hood, Texas

KILLEEN, Texas -- Skeletal remains found in Texas have been identified as those of a soldier from Oklahoma who was missing from Fort Hood, the U.S. Army’s Criminal Investigation Command in Quantico, Virginia, said Sunday.

The body of Pvt. Gregory Scott Morales, 24, of Sapulpa, Oklahoma, was found Friday in a field in Killeen, Texas, after officials at nearby Fort Hood received a tip, according to Killeen police.

Foul play is suspected while an autopsy is to determine the cause and manner of death, according to a release from Army CID public affairs chief Chris Grey.

There is no indication Morales' death is connected to the disappearance in April of Pfc. Vanessa Guillen from Fort Hood, who remains missing, according to the Army.

Morales, who was also known as Gregory Wedel, was last seen in August driving his personal vehicle outside of Fort Hood. He was to be discharged within days after his disappearance, the Army said.

Morales joined the Army in June 2015 as a motor transport operator and had been assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division at Fort Hood since November 2016, according to the Army.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information about his death.