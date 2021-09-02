Small jet carrying 4 crashes on takeoff; no word on injuries

A small jet carrying four people has crashed on takeoff from a small airport in central Connecticut, hit a building and set it on fire

September 2, 2021, 4:09 PM
2 min read

A small jet carrying four people crashed on takeoff Thursday morning from a small airport in central Connecticut and hit a building, setting it on fire. There was no immediate word on the extent of the injuries to those aboard.

The small jet took off just before 10 a.m. from the Robertson Airport before crashing into the building at Trumpf Inc., a manufacturing company, Farmington Police Lt. Tim McKenzie said.

“There was some type of trouble in the air,” he said. “The plane impacted the ground first and then hit the building.”

The jet, a Cessna Citation 560X, was headed to Dare County Regional Airport in Manteo, North Carolina, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Four people were on board, the agency said.

Everybody who was inside the Trumpf building has been accounted for, McKenzie said. He said nobody was taken to the hospital from the crash.

Farmington is in central Connecticut, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southwest of the state capital of Hartford.

McKenzie said an intense fire burned for over 20 minutes.

Caleb Vaichaus, who works near the crash site, said he ran to the scene after hearing a loud explosion and seeing billows of black smoke from the Trumpf building.

“As I got even closer I saw pieces of what looked like fuselage, metal, strewn throughout the road over here and in the grass over here,” he told WTIC-TV. “I ran straight toward it to see if I could help. I got as close as I possibly could and the flames were extremely hot and the fire was just getting bigger. It kind of looked like you could see the tail of the airplane sticking out. So any passengers or any movement, I couldn’t see anything like that in the area.”

Top Stories

12 dead in NYC as subway stations turned into waterfalls, streets became rivers

23 minutes ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Twin infant boys found dead inside car at S Carolina daycare

8 minutes ago

GOP leader McCarthy threatens companies that cooperate with House's Jan. 6 probe

Sep 02, 7:38 AM

GM, Ford halt some production as chip shortage worsens

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast

3 hours ago

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Supreme Court refuses to block Texas abortion law

3 hours ago

Top Stories

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast

3 hours ago

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Inside State Department officials' scramble to rescue Americans, Afghan partners

Sep 01, 3:51 PM

Top Stories

Kids and COVID-19: A closer look at the numbers

Sep 01, 3:53 PM

Multiple deaths reported after Ida remnants bring historic flooding to Northeast

3 hours ago

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Majority of companies plan to have COVID-19 vaccine mandate, survey finds

Sep 01, 1:39 PM

Caldor fire forces thousands more to evacuate in Northern California

Aug 31, 10:30 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events