Small plane crashes on bridge near Miami, striking an SUV

A small plane has crashed on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV and bursting into flames

MIAMI -- A small plane with three people aboard crashed Saturday on a bridge near Miami, striking an SUV with three occupants, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.

The single-engine Cessna 172 departed from Hollywood-Fort Lauderdale International Airport bound for Key West and soon lost power, the FAA said. The plane burst into flames after crashing.

Drone video on social media showed the plane crumpled on the Haulover Inlet Bridge with a damaged SUV nearby. A man can be seen scrambling from the plane and being helped by others to the side of the roadway just before the aircraft became engulfed in flames.

The Miami Herald reports at least one person was taken to a hospital, but there were no known fatalities.