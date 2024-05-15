A small plane crashes in Montana, killing the pilot and a passenger
The Federal Aviation Administration says the crash of a single-engine airplane in southeastern Montana killed the pilot and a passenger
ByThe Associated Press
May 15, 2024, 1:57 PM
BILLINGS, Mont. -- A single-engine airplane crashed in southeastern Montana, killing the pilot and the passenger, the Federal Aviation Administration reported.
The Piper PA-18 crashed near the town of Forsyth at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. The cause was still under investigation.
Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton was not immediately available to comment Wednesday morning.