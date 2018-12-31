Smoke shop: Worker fired after anti-Trump rant at customer

A store that sells smoking and vaping material in Georgia says it fired an employee after he yelled profanity at a customer wearing a T-shirt and hat supporting President Donald Trump.

The customer, Ian Fergeson, says he went to Xhale City in the Atlanta suburb of Tucker to try to buy vape juice. WAGA-TV reports that Ferguson recorded a video showing the unnamed store worker refusing to wait on him and using several expletives. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the video showed the worker calling Trump and the customer "racist."

In a statement on and , the shop says it does not tolerate such behavior by employees and that it fired the worker immediately after Friday's confrontation.

Xhale City did not immediately return a call Monday to The Associated Press.