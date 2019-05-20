Somali asylum-seeker detained for over 2 years released

Lawyers representing an asylum-seeker from Somalia who's been detained for over 2 ½ years without a bond hearing say he's been released.

Acting on behalf of Mahamed Ahmed-Cali, the American Civil Liberties Union of New Hampshire sued the heads of the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, and Enforcement and Removal Operations, as well as a county corrections department.

The lawsuit said Ahmed-Cali presented himself at his port of entry in San Diego in 2016 and was detained. He's been transferred to immigration detention facilities in six states.

Ahmed-Cali was one of 92 Somalis who sued the U.S. government after they sat shackled on an airplane for two days in an aborted deportation in 2017. The case was dismissed.

He was released Monday, and his lawyer said his asylum claim is pending.