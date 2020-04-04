South Dakota lawmaker dies of coronavirus A South Dakota lawmaker who contracted the coronavirus along with several other family members has died

New York coronavirus cases soar as cities across the country brace for coming wave

New York coronavirus cases soar as cities across the country brace for coming wave

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- A South Dakota state lawmaker who was among several family members to contract the coronavirus has died.

State Rep. Bob Glanzer died at about 8 p.m. Friday at Avera McKennan Hospital & University Health Center, his son Tom said in a Facebook post.

Tom Glanzer and Senate Majority Leader Lee Qualm both confirmed Bob Glanzer's death to The Associated Press.

The 74-year-old lawmaker had fallen ill almost two weeks ago, part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases around Huron, South Dakota. Glanzer's wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law all had the virus, and Glanzer's 51-year-old niece, Mari Hofer, died of it, according to Hofer's husband, Quint Hofer.

Glanzer was a retired agriculture loan officer and a past manager of the South Dakota State Fair.