Southern California skies clear but highway problems persist Southern California skies have turned clear and cold in the aftermath of a powerful winter storm but sections of a major highway remain closed due to snow, ice and traffic accidents

Heavy storm clouds are reflected in a window over Los Angeles City Hall, left, while Chinese tourists take photos along a walkway at the Walt Disney Concert Hall on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019. A cold and blustery winter storm unleashed a deluge of rain and snow on Southern California, triggering tornado warnings and snarling post-Christmas travel on major routes. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

LOS ANGELES -- Southern California skies turned clear and cold Friday in the aftermath of a powerful winter storm but sections of a major highway remained closed due to snow, ice and traffic accidents.

A closure of Interstate 5 that began Christmas night continued in the mountains north of Los Angeles on the notorious Grapevine section of the key highway through towering Tejon Pass.

In the inland region to the east, the Cajon Pass section of Interstate 15 reopened after being closed for many hours. The major route for travel between greater Los Angeles and Las Vegas also reopened in the Mojave Desert after a lengthy shutdown between Baker, California, and Primm, Nevada.

Adding to the traffic misery, accidents caused massive morning backups on icy State Route 14, a major commuter route between Los Angeles and high desert cities in the snow-blanketed Antelope Valley. Other high desert routes had similar problems.

I-5 rises to more than 4,100 feet (1,250 meters) in Tejon Pass between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley, making it susceptible to storm closures, especially on the steep section known as the Grapevine.

Cajon Pass rises to more than 3,700 feet (1,128 meters) between the San Gabriel and San Bernardino mountains on I-15, which also carries commuter traffic in addition to people traveling between southern Nevada and Southern California's cities.

The National Weather Service said the cold low pressure system that brought heavy rain and snow to Southern California was over Arizona on Friday and continuing to move east.

Moisture wrapping around the low continued to bring some snow showers in the mountains but that was expected to end.

Dry and warmer weather was expected through most of the weekend. Another cold, low-pressure system was forecast to bring precipitation late Sunday through Monday before a drying trend sets in on New Year's Eve.