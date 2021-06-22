St. Louis shooting kills 3 people, leaves 4 others wounded

Authorities say a shooting in St. Louis has left three people dead and four others wounded

ST. LOUIS -- A shooting in St. Louis left three people dead and four others wounded, authorities said.

Police were called about 7:30 p.m. Monday to the city's Greater Ville neighborhood in north St. Louis. Two men were found dead outside a convenience store, police Chief John Hayden said. A third collapsed and died in the courtyard of an elementary school.

Names of the victims have not been released. All were believed to be in their 30s.

Four more shooting victims showed up at hospitals with gunshot wounds.

Hayden said investigators are still trying to determine what led to the shooting.

St. Louis saw a near-record number of killings last year, with 262, and is on about the same pace in 2021. The city has ranked among the deadliest in the U.S. for many years. The shooting comes amid fears about a spike in U.S. gun violence heading into the summer.