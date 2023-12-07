Authorities say a St. Paul, Minnesota, police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul police officer and a suspect were both injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

It happened near the intersection of Cretin and Marshall avenues around 2 p.m. the St. Paul Police Department said in a tweet on its official account on X, formerly known as .

“The officer and suspect were both injured in this shooting," the department said, without providing details on what happened or their conditions. "There is no threat to the public from this incident.”

Sgt. Mike Ernster, the department spokesman, said they weren't immediately sharing further information, but that they’re likely to release more at a news conference Thursday night.

Helicopter video from KMSP-TV showed several squad cars near the intersection as well as a gray van with its driver door open near the pumps at a gas station.

Metro Transit said it detoured two bus routes around the area because of the police activity. The nearby University of St. Thomas advised students and staff to avoid the area but said the incident didn’t impact classes.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation, as it often does in officer-involved shootings.

BCA spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said she could confirm that the agency's Force Investigations Unit responded to the scene, but she said she won't have more information to share until the preliminary investigation is complete.

A bureau fact sheet on the process says the goal is to complete the investigation within 60 days and forward the results to the county prosecutor for a charging decision. The process includes interviews with the officers involved; autopsies if an incident is fatal; reviews of body camera, squad camera and surveillance video; processing forensic evidence; and gathering of officer and departmental policy records.