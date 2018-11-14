State Police: Witnesses say security guard wouldn't drop gun

State investigators say witnesses reported that a police officer repeatedly ordered a man to drop his gun before he was fatally shot outside a suburban Chicago bar where he worked as a security guard.

Illinois State Police released a statement about the early Sunday shooting that killed 26-year-old Jemel Roberson. The statement doesn't address reports from witnesses who say the officer fired despite people shouting that Roberson was a security guard.

Roberson was shot outside Manny's Blue Room in Robbins by an officer responding to a report of shots-fired at the bar.

At attorney for Roberson's mother says Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect and wearing a hat emblazoned with the word "security" when he was shot.

An official in a neighboring community has asked prosecutors to investigate , saying he's concerned race played a role in the shooting. Roberson was black. The officer is white.