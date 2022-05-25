State public safety official says all those killed in Texas elementary school shooting were in one classroom

ByThe Associated Press
May 25, 2022, 8:17 AM

UVALDE, Texas -- State public safety official says all those killed in Texas elementary school shooting were in one classroom.

