State senator: 911 calls from inside Texas school during shooter were not communicated to on-scene commander

State senator: 911 calls from inside Texas school during shooter were not communicated to on-scene commander

ByThe Associated Press
June 02, 2022, 1:21 PM

UVALDE, Texas -- State senator: 911 calls from inside Texas school during shooter were not communicated to on-scene commander.

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events