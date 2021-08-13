Steelmaker drops Louisiana expansion, cites market forces

A major steelmaker is calling off plans for a $120 million expansion of its steel complex in the Louisiana community of Convent

August 13, 2021, 5:58 PM
2 min read

NEW ORLEANS -- A major steelmaker is calling off a $120 million expansion of its factory in the Louisiana community of Convent.

The Times-Picayune'The New Orleans Advocate reports that Nucor Corp. informed state environmental officials of the decision when it asked for a revised air emissions permit in July.

The company said the decision to shelve the plans was made before it submitted a plan to regulators to reduce emissions and before environmental groups objected to the company's proposed settlement of charges related to releases of caustic sulfuric acid mist and highly flammable hydrogen sulfide since it began operating in 2013.

“This was solely a business decision based purely on market conditions,” company spokesperson Katherine Miller said Thursday.

The environmental groups Inclusive Louisiana and the Louisiana Bucket Brigade, represented by the Tulane Environmental Law Clinic, challenged the illegal emissions settlement the company has proposed to the Department of Environmental Quality as too small. But both groups also praised Nucor’s decision not to proceed with the expansions.

“The withdrawal of the proposed pelletizer project is both a positive step for the local residents and an opportunity for both DEQ and the community to take a hard look at Nucor’s ongoing permit violations,” said Lauren Godshall, an attorney with the Tulane law clinic.

Top Stories

On Location: August 13, 2021

Aug 13, 10:02 AM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

COVID-19 live updates: Louisiana 'close to the breaking point,' governor warns

9 minutes ago

440 students quarantined 2 days after school starts

2 hours ago

Biden keeps low public profile as more territory falls to Taliban in Afghanistan

2 hours ago

Top Stories

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Gruesome murders linked to conspiracy theory

Aug 12, 7:45 AM

5 key things to know about the delta variant

Aug 13, 5:01 AM

US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

Aug 12, 5:03 PM

Top Stories

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Gruesome murders linked to conspiracy theory

Aug 12, 7:45 AM

US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

Aug 12, 5:03 PM

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, US officials say

Aug 12, 3:22 PM

Top Stories

12-year-old reflects on ‘scary’ COVID battle

Aug 12, 1:13 PM

Family speaks out after 12-year-old boy hospitalized with COVID-19

Aug 13, 9:16 AM

Gruesome murders linked to conspiracy theory

Aug 12, 7:45 AM

Taliban fighters executing surrendering troops, US officials say

Aug 12, 3:22 PM

US sends 3,000 troops to Afghanistan to help evacuate personnel from embassy

Aug 12, 5:03 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events