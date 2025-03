Storm dumps heavy snow on northern Arizona, gridlocking Interstate 40

A winter storm has dumped heavy snow across northern Arizona, playing a major factor in a more than 15-mile backup on a major interstate

Cars sit in traffic backed up for more than 15 miles on a westbound stretch of Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Williams, Ariz., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Cars sit in traffic backed up for more than 15 miles on a westbound stretch of Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Williams, Ariz., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Cars sit in traffic backed up for more than 15 miles on a westbound stretch of Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Williams, Ariz., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

Cars sit in traffic backed up for more than 15 miles on a westbound stretch of Interstate 40 between Flagstaff and Williams, Ariz., on Friday, March 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Felicia Fonseca)

PARKS, Ariz. -- A winter storm dumped heavy snow across northern Arizona on Friday, playing a major factor in a more than 15-mile (24-kilometer) backup on a major interstate.

Semitrucks and other vehicles were stalled on Interstate 40 westbound between Flagstaff and Williams late Friday as the sun set. The standstill dragged on for hours.

The snow, along with a two-vehicle crash contributed to the backup, Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bart Graves said.

"We could not clear it quick enough to get traffic moving again because of the adverse snow conditions, he said.

An injury was reported in the crash but no deaths were reported around the region as a result of the storm, Graves said.

The storm was the biggest of the winter season so far and followed a dry stretch that left Flagstaff and numerous other cities across the West well below normal for precipitation to date. They'll likely stay there despite the snow and rain.

The snowfall ranged from a few inches in lower elevations to more than a foot (30 centimeters) in places like Flagstaff and Munds Park, with the white stuff still falling.

The Arizona Snowbowl ski resort joked on X that Miracle March was in full effect.

“This weekend is bound to be epic,” it wrote in a post.

Parts of other roadways were closed at times during the storm, including Interstate 17 between Flagstaff and Phoenix.

The storm was expected to move east out of the state on Saturday, the National Weather Service said.