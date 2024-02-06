Student arrested, no injuries after shots fired at South Carolina State University

A student is facing charges after shots were fired at South Carolina State University on Tuesday

Orangeburg, S.C. -- Shots fired inside a building at South Carolina State University sent the school into a lockdown for nearly an hour Tuesday but no one was hurt, the university said. Police arrested a student for carrying a firearm on school property.

Campus police at the historically Black public university chased down the suspect, according to a university statement. Orangeburg police charged a 19-year-old sophomore from Charleston on suspicion of carrying a firearm on school property, the university said.

More charges are pending against the suspect, and the State Law Enforcement Division is helping with the investigation, the school said.

No further information was immediately released, including where on campus the shots were fired.

Nearby Claflin University was also locked down after a South Carolina State student ran into a dining hall there in search of safety, Claflin president Dwaun J. Warmack told WACH-TV.