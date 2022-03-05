Student charged in Kansas school shooting that wounded 2

An 18-year-old student has been charged in a shooting that wounded an administrator and a school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school

MISSION, Kan. -- An 18-year-old student was charged Saturday in a shooting that wounded an administrator and a school resource officer at a suburban Kansas City high school.

The Johnson County prosecutor's office announced Saturday that Jaylon Desean Elmore is charged with attempted capital murder in the shooting Friday at Olathe East High School. His bond is set at $1 million and no first appearance has been set.

The prosecutor's office didn't immediately respond Saturday to questions about whether Elmore has an attorney and none is listed for him in online court records.

Online records show he has a previous conviction for aggravated robbery. His attorney in that case, Jaclynn J.B. Moore, declined to comment.

Olathe police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said the resource officer notified dispatch over the radio just after 10:30 a.m. Friday that he and an administrator had been shot and wounded by a student in the office. The officer said he returned fire, according to Yeldell, shooting and wounding the student.

All three of them were taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center, where one remained in critical condition Saturday. The other two have been discharged. Elmore is not currently listed as a jail inmate.

Police have not released a motive, and the prosecutor's office didn't provide a probable cause affidavit. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return phone messages from The Associated Press.

The sheriff's office identified the resource officer on Twitter as Erik Clark, who has 15 years of service and seven years as a school resource officer.

Olathe Public Schools said in a tweet that Olathe East High School, which has an enrollment of 1,900, was put on lockdown after the shooting. Police asked parents and the public to stay away from the school and had them pick up their children elsewhere.