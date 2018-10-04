Student dies, 3 more hurt in Dallas-area school bus crash

School officials say a child was killed and three others were injured when their school bus crashed and burst into flames in suburban Dallas.

The Mesquite Independent School District says a bus carrying 42 students from Terry Middle School crashed Wednesday afternoon.

Aerial video shows the bus lying on its side in a ditch in Mesquite, with its roof pressed up against a power pole, the engine and much of the bus blackened by fire.

Mesquite police say the bus came into contact with a power line, igniting the fire.

The crash is under investigation. No other vehicles were involved.

Police say one child died at the scene. Three other students, the driver and three officers were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.