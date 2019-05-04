While others stump in Iowa, Biden turns attention to SC

As a handful of the Democrats vying for the chance to oust President Donald Trump next November race across Iowa, Joe Biden turns his focus elsewhere this weekend, making his first 2020 campaign trip to South Carolina.

Biden makes his debut visit in the home of the first-in-the-South primary on Saturday with a campaign stop in Columbia, followed by a private fundraiser. Biden will now gauge whether his message will resonate among black voters whose support will be crucial here.

Iowa is the focus for many of the other candidates, as Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Bernie Sanders of Vermont all campaign there, along with former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke. Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton and former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper both stump in New Hampshire.